Clouds and sun today with scattered snow showers

Cold air continues to flow into the area today with high temperatures near 40 degrees. Clouds and some sunshine are expected area wide again today. Scattered snow showers are expected today in the Lansing area. A disturbance passing south of the state may bring a widespread snowfall to areas along and south of I-94 later this morning into the early afternoon. Any snow accumulation today will melt away with temperatures climbing to the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon.

Tonight and Thursday should be partly cloudy. Low temperatures tonight drop to the low to mid 20s. High temperatures Thursday will be in the low 40s. Another widespread snowfall is possible late Thursday night into Friday morning for areas along and south of I-96.

A warm up is expected this weekend with high temperatures in the 50s. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday. A few rain showers pass through the area Sunday.

