Clouds and some sunshine today

High pressure close to the area should be able to break some holes in the clouds today. We have a good looking Tuesday ahead with a mix of clouds and sun. A little bit warmer today with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Wednesday promises to be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

On and off rain showers are possible Wednesday night through Saturday night. Mild temperatures are expected with high temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s Thursday through Saturday. It won't be a complete washout, but off and on showers are expected for much of the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.