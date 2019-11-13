Clothing drive to help keep Jackson warm

Several organizations in Jackson are gearing up for the cold weather by warming the city with a clothing drive.

Several organizations in Jackson are gearing up for the cold weather by warming the city with a clothing drive.

The A.R.E drop-in center met with Art Moehn Chevrolet and Connecting the Dots to raise money to order hats, coats and gloves for those in need.

"A.R.E. stands for activities, recovery empowerment," said Ann Monroe, chief executive officer.

"We provide a number of different mental health services. We also have two drop in centers one in Jackson and one in Hillsdale," added Monroe.

A.R.E has been helping people in the community for 10 years.

"We have a meal a day that we serve, we have coffee flowing all the time, people can do their laundry."

Now that it's becoming colder outside, A.R.E wants to make sure their members are warm.

"Every winter time we will have a handful of members who are homeless and we have a number of members who just can't afford coats, mittens, hats and gloves."

A.R.E. collaborated with Art Moehn Chevrolet and connecting the Dots to start a fundraiser.

"Once they got on board hey, we want to make this happen," says Monroe."They were able to locate a company that could do wholesale coats, hats, mittens and so forth."

Now they are asking for friends, neighbors of the community to support those in need, to help them get through the cold months.

"We want to have a safe space for people who have mental health diagnoses and substance use disorders to recover at their own pace and in order to do that they need to safe and warm and connected to their community," Monroe said.

A.R.E will be accepting donations at the Drop-In center until Friday at 6 p.m.

You can find details for donations on their website, HERE.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.