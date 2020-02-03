Closing arguments to begin in impeachment trial

The end of President Trump's impeachment trial could soon be in sight.

Impeachment managers and the president's legal team will be on the Senate floor Monday, presenting their closing arguments in the impeachment trial.

Key swing voters, like GOP Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, voted against hearing from witnesses last Friday, appearing to seal the president's fate and likely acquittal.

"I think it was wrong," Alexander said of Trump's interactions with Ukrainian leaders. "Inappropriate was the way I'd say -- improper, crossing the line. And then the only question left is who decides what to do about that."

The decision to not call witnesses isn't coming without pushback from some fellow republicans.

Former GOP New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman tweeted,

"How do we function as a democracy when we acknowledge that our President is allowed to break the law and yet look the other way? Not calling witnesses shows that #Republicans have lost any moral compass. Shame on you,

@GOP

#RepublicansEnablingTrump #RepublicanShamTrial."

The Senate will vote on whether to convict President Trump, on Wednesday.

