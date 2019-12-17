Closing arguments on the 7th day of Washington trial

Closing arguments are expected Tuesday in the trial for the deadly shooting of a MSU student.

Tuesday marks a full week into the trial, and possibly the final day.

On Monday prosecutors dropped the first-degree murder charge against the man accused in that shooting.

First-degree murder charged dropped in 6th day of Washington trial

Steven Washington is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Isai Berrones.

The jury could still convict Washington of second-degree murder, which carries a sentence of up to life in prison, but it could also give him a shot at parole one day.

