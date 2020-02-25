Clinton joins a list of growing MI counties as a "Sanctuary County"

Clinton County has voted to be a Second Amendment County.

The Board of Commissioners made the decision on Tuesday, Feb.25 at 9 a.m.

The vote was 7-0 in favor of the resolution.

The resolution read:

The Clinton County Board of Commissioners resolved to support constitutional rights as follows:

Whereas we have been requested to adopt a proposed "Second Amendment Sanctuary County" resolution; and whereas our civil counsel has opined that the proposed resolution exceeds our authority to the extent it directs the activities of the Sheriff or Prosecutor; and whereas when we assumed office, we all took an oath of office under which we swore to support the constitution of the United States, and the constitution of this State, and to faithfully discharge the duties of this office; and whereas support of the constitution of the United States, includes all of its amendments, including the Second Amendment thereto; and whereas the Commission and all of its members wish to reaffirm their commitment and promise to support the same.

On Feb. 20, Eaton County passed a resolution to "affirm support of the Right to Keep and Bear Arms" as spelled out in the United States and Michigan Constitution.

This happened during their commissioners' meeting.

This resolution does not make Eaton County an official "Sanctuary County."

Back in January, Virginia passed a law called the "Red Flag Gun Law," which allows police to take weapons away from people they consider to be threats.

Some people, who came to the meeting to voice their opinions during the public comment portion, are worried their guns could be taken away, while others disagree.

"I do not feel safe without guns, because to me, what stops a person with a gun, is another person with a gun. There is nothing else that will stop that person," one community member said.

"People's lives are at stake. This is about public safety. It's not about taking anyone's guns away, it is about protecting public safety," another community member said.

Jackson County held a similar meeting the night before, voting to become a second amendment sanctuary county.

Some were cheering when the vote passed and others...not so much.

"There are too few people making the decision. There are over 112,000 voters in Jackson county and they need to be heard from," said a Jackson County resident.

Livingston County commissioners voted 6-0 to pass a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution Monday, Feb. 24, making Livingston a sanctuary county as well.

