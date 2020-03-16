Clinton County reminds residents to sort recyclables

The Clinton County Department of Waste Management is reminding residents to take the time to sort their recyclables into the proper containers at the Rural Recycling Sites.

The department said acceptable materials include all colored glass bottles and jars, metal cans and household plastic containers #1 to #7, newspapers, magazines, office paper, junk mail, cardboard and boxboard.

The department said no styrofoam, plastic bags, or waxy-coated freezer boxes will be accepted.

The Rural Recycling sites are located in Fowler and Maple Rapids.

The department said to remember to empty all recyclables before placing them into the proper bin as contamination has been an issue at the Fowler drop-off site.

For any questions, contact 989-224-5186 or email recycle@clinton-county.org.

