Clemency to be requested for Kwame Kilpatrick

A Michigan lawmaker will visit the White House to ask for clemency for former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo says she was invited by President Trump to attend a black history month event and at that event will deliver a letter to President Trump, "Signed by several Detroit caucus members, elected officials, and ecumenical leaders" requesting Kilpatrick's clemency.

Kilpatrick was mayor of Detroit from 2002 to 2008.

He resigned in 2008 following a corruption scandal and was sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2013 for racketeering, mail fraud, and wire fraud, among other charges.

