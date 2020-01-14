Cleary University president to resign, lead Rosemont College

The president of Michigan's Cleary University plans to resign to lead Pennsylvania's Rosemont College. (Source: Cleary University)
HOWELL, Mich. (AP) The president of Michigan's Cleary University plans to resign to lead Pennsylvania's Rosemont College.

Cleary officials said Tuesday that Jayson Boyers is set to leave the Howell-based business school with multiple sites on May 8. He then plans to assume the same job at Rosemont, a Catholic college in Rosemont, Pennsylvania.

Boyers became the 10th president of Cleary in October 2015. He says in a release he seeks to “lead a college rooted in the tradition of a Catholic education.”

Cleary officials say they plan to form a presidential search team composed of faculty, staff, students and others.

