Cleanup of contaminated site is expected to cost millions

Officials of Michigan’s environmental agency says the cleanup of an industrial site in suburban Detroit from which contaminated water leaked last month will likely cost millions of dollars.

Tracy Kecskenmeti of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Wednesday told Michigan lawmakers efforts to contain the leak at the Electro-Plating Services Inc. site in Madison Heights has cost at least $200,000 over 24 days.

She said the presence of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances could triple the cost of removing contaminated water and soil from the site.

