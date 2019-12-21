Cleanup continues after chemical leaks onto freeway

Environmental crews continued cleanup efforts around a suburban Detroit freeway and in a shuttered industrial firm after a chemical seeped onto the roadway.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said Saturday workers finished vacuuming sewers and working inside Madison Heights-based Electro-Plating Services.

The chemical oozed from the building's basement on Friday, entered an Interstate 696 storm sewer and a sewer clean-out between the business and the freeway's service drive.

Officials say the liquid was identified as water contaminated with a chemical used in textile dyes and other products.

They add it poses public danger.

Last month, the company was fined $1.5 million and its owner received one year in prison for illegally storing hazardous waste.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.