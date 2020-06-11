Mason hit hard by Wednesday's storms

Mid-Michigan is still recovering and cleaning-up from severe storms that swept through the area Wednesday.

In some areas, a good deal of the destruction caused by the weather has already been cleaned-up. But News 10 crews spotted tree branches, trunks and limbs were broken and scattered throughout Mason and a down power line and split tree trunk were seen on Columbia Street.

The owner of a Mason home on Barnes Street is missing part of the roof to his house after lightning struck and knocked a tree over onto it.

Melvin Franke and his wife were home at the time of the strike. The couple were on the opposite end of the home and were unharmed. He told News 10 that he has been living in that home in Mason since 1972 and his house and the tree are both over 100 years old.

"I thought maybe it was thunder at first, then the house just shook, and we ran out here," Franke said. "All I can say is we're lucky to not be hurt."

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, more than 146,000 people in Michigan are affected by 3,600 power outages, largely due to Wednesday's storms. The largest outages in Mid-Michigan are in the Holt and Mason areas. Most outages are south and north of the Lansing area.

