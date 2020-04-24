ClassPass presents "Together We Sweat"

If you're feeling the quarantine 15, ClassPass is producing "Together We Sweat."

It's a day of free, live fitness classes broadcast from around the world.

The event, happening today (friday), will feature top brands including Rumble, 305 Fitness, Blok Fitness and more!

No equipment or membership is needed, and individuals of all ages, abilities and geographies will be able to move together from the safety of their homes.

