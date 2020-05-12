Class of 2020 honored in Charlotte

High School graduates in Charlotte are being honored during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the class of 2020 are represented with signs placed on the front lawn of the iconic Charlotte courthouse.

Community organizations and parents came together to make the signs. They will be on display until the end of May.

It's all about recognizing the 13 years of hard work the students put into graduate, only to have their final year of school cut short.

"It's heart-wrenching and it's hard, so hopefully these signs can show as some kind of tribute to these kids to let them know that we are so very proud of them, encourage them, support them 100%," said Kim Weitch, one of the organizers.

Organizers sent emails and letters out to all families because they don't want to leave any students out.

If you notice someone is missing, you are asked to contact Charlotte High School at 517-541-5600.

