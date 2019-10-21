City votes to change leaf collection

Fall is officially here and getting rid of the leaves is about to get easier for Jackson residents.

The Jackson City Council held a special meeting and voted to scrap the bagged leaf pick-up program in favor of loose leaf collection.

Starting in November, people can just rake their leaves right to the curb.

The city is buying new equipment to vacuum up all of those loose leaves.

"Hopefully it's going to be a huge relief for most residents because I hear from the quite often about this issues, especially this time of the year when the leaves start coming down," said Councilwoman Colleen Sullivan. "Not only are we saving people a lot of hassle and money, but our streets are going to look a heck of a lot nicer."

The loose leaf collection is expected to begin in mid-November.

More information on the plan is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.