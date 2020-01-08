City trash bags returned for trash collection credit

The City of Lansing is no longer accepting blue city trash bags, but people can return their trash bags to community centers in order to receive towards their trash account bill.

Trash bags will be credited for $2.60 a bag, or $13 per roll.

The credit will go directly to the customer's CART trash account bill.

The City said to hold onto a receipt until the credit is confirmed to the customer's account.

People can drop off bags to four community centers: Foster Community Center, Gier, Community Center, Letts Community Center, and Schmidt Community Center.

Community centers are open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are closed on Sundays.

The centers will be accepting bags until Jan. 25

