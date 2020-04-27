City paints arrows on sidewalks to help social distancing

The warmer weather on the horizon means more people will be outside and hopefully practicing social distancing. One city has already taken a controversial measure to encourage the behavior.

If you're walking around downtown Grand Ledge, you might notice something different about their sidewalks.

"City staff thought it was a good idea to put directional signage for folks as the weather gets warmer and more people are out and about," said Grand Ledge City Council member Brett Gillespie.

Those signs encouraging those walking outside to walk with the flow of traffic to prevent from passing one another and risking the spread of the coronavirus.

Gillespie says some sidewalks don't give walkers an option to practice social distancing.

"Some of the city sidewalks are only four and a half feet wide, not the six feet that the CDC is suggesting for social distancing."

Even though Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Home order is still in effect, Gillespie says he knows not everyone will follow it. If they're not staying home, he says he wants those walking around to stay smart.

"The stay at home order never really prevented people from being outside, it's my understanding that it's to help remind folks of the different social distancing guidelines."

While he hopes people follow the signs, Gillespie says they're just a suggestion, not a law that will be enforced.

"There's no penalty for violating it, it's just simply a recommendation.

Gillespie says he hopes the signs will change the way people walk around Grand Ledge and that they will play a big part in limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

