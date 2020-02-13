City officials inspect previously red-tagged apartments

City officials were inspecting the apartments at Autumn Ridge and Capitol Village Thursday.

They said that Autumn Ridge and Capitol Village have an agreement with the city to start bringing their buildings up to code by selected dates.

Thursday was one of those dates, but residents said they don't know what needs to be brought up to code.

"We don't know if its inside outside, electrical, plumbing. We have no idea. It's unanswered questions I wish would be answered," one resident told News 10.

In January, the city issued pink tags to the apartments saying the buildings weren't up to code and there was potential that residents would have to leave.

But, Mayor Andy Schor says he is trying to prevent that from happening.

"The intention is not to affect the resident.," he said. "The intention is to get the residents living in a place that is up to code."

He continued, "We don't want to evict neighbors because the landlords aren't fixing the facilities. We want to make sure the landlords are fixing the facilities. We're hoping to use all the tools in our toolbox to make sure that happens."

Capitol Village management said they are working with the city and quote: "Appreciate our residents cooperation as we continue to make community-wide improvements."

Mayor Schor says he wants to move past this, but said the city has the option to take them (the apartment management) to court.

"We will do anything we can to force those improvements to be made. That is the next step."

City Council is expected to discuss "tackling problem properties," at their next meeting on February 21 at 3:30 p.m.

