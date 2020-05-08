City of Portland: River Trail vandalism suspects identified

In a post on Facebook, Portland City Manager Tutt Gorman said suspects in a vandalism have been identified.

Gorman said earlier this week, individuals were seen vandalizing the River Trail tunnel.

"Thankfully a witness walking the trail immediately contacted central dispatch and the suspects have been properly identified," Gorman said in his post. "As a resident and avid user of the River Trail, I am personally outraged. As the city manager and former prosecutor, I assure our residents that the city will always make sure those responsible are held accountable."

The city manager said the incident wasn't a "big deal" in the grand scheme of things and thanked residents in the city for helping to keep the community safe.

