The City of Mason is dealing with heavy flooding.

The City posted on its Facebook page that its wastewater treatment plant is overflowing.

The City said they are pumping excess water directly to the creek to avoid private property damage due to backups.

Sycamore Creek is already flooded.

The City also alerted residents that there is flooding on Temple Street between Kipp and M-36. A portion of the road is closed for safety.

