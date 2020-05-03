City of Lansing's Small Business Recovery Program helps local businesses

The City of Lansing announced phase one of its small business recovery programs, in conjunction with Lansing's economic development corporation.

The city issued several COVID-19 rescue fund grants to local businesses.

A total of 34 businesses are being sustained by the rescue fund grant.

Many of them say they wouldn't be open right now if it wasn't for the City of Lansing.

"It makes me emotional thinking about it because this has truly saved us," said Brittany Simmons, owner of Where The Wild Things Grow.

The COVID-19 rescue fund grants are apart of a bigger plan to help local businesses out.

Many businesses are struggling as a result of the pandemic, and the City of Lansing and Lansing's Economic Development Corporation decided to do something about it.

They announced that 34 businesses in danger of going out of business received $10,000 to combat the loss of revenue.

Business owners say they couldn't believe it.

"We had been applying for so much, we did not expect to get this," Simmons said.

The city's rescue fund could not have come at a better time.

"We were actually in the process of emptying our shop and ending our lease when we found out," she said.

She says at the very start of the pandemic her shop lost out on a big flower sale, something her business was counting on to bring them out of a slow winter season, but she says with this rescue fund, they'll be able to better maintain.

Other local businesses like Personal Image Salon and Spa and 1910 Food Market received grants as well.

"It's a very bad situation but to know something good came out of it for business is quite awesome to know that the city and the government are there to help you not fail, to help you succeed," Revan Herfy, Owner of 1910 Food Market said.

They say the additional $10,000 will go towards good use.

"We're going to try to build or inventory back up and just work and capital, pay off some of the orders we've been receiving," Herfy said.

"It's going to be amazing for keeping our space running and keep the product on hand for those who are in need of our services," Simmons said.

The next two phases of the city of Lansing's Small Business Recovery Program will begin in the next few weeks.

Phase two will be another round of grants with the remaining balance from phase one and phase three will be from a portion on the city's community block grant to support local eligible businesses.

