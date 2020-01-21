City of Lansing working on approval process for 420 festival

A cannabis festival might be coming to Lansing this year.

A company called eventbrite has listed the event on its website and is currently selling tickets.

The website said the festival is being held to "celebrate the legalization of recreational marijuana in Michigan."

The website said there will be food, live entertainment and more at the festival.

The website also says all ages can attend the event but says parental discretion is advised for those under 18.

The festival is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 18 from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park located on East Shiawassee Street.

General admission is listed at $30.

News 10 reached out to Mayor Andy Schor's office to ask if the city was aware of this festival.

They said, "we have received an application for park use on that date. We are working through the approval process at this time."

News 10 asked the Mayor's office if people who are of the legal age to smoke marijuana will be allowed to do so at the festival. They did not comment on that question.

For more information on the 420 Cannabis Festival, click here.

