City of Lansing to move to four-day work week as part of Work Share program

The City of Lansing announced it will be moving to a four-day work-week as part of the Unemployment Insurance Agency Work Share program in order to help address financial impacts due to COVID-19.

The city said employees will be paid one day each week through the program beginning the week of June 1, 2020 until July 25, 2020.

The city said Lansing Police Department, Lansing Fire Departments, 54-A District Court employees and elected officials will not be participating in the program.

“Moving to a four-day work-week and participating in the Work Share program is another step that the City must take to address budgetary challenges and economic uncertainty that we are all facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Schor. “This will save the City of Lansing approximately $1.5 million without employees having to take pay cuts by utilizing existing resources available from the state and federal government through COVID-19 relief funding. We know that services may be delayed, but this will ensure that these services can continue to be provided.”

"The Work Share program allows city employees to continue to be paid through state and federal unemployment insurance agency resources, including the additional $600 per week from COVID-19 federal funding while working 20% reduced hours," the city said in a press release.

The city said it anticipates saving $1.5 million by participating in the program.

The City of Lansing said about 500 employees will participate in the program and will retain their health benefits and other benefits provided by the city. The city said those employees will also be automatically enrolled into the unemployment process.

The City of Lansing will be closed on Fridays throughout June and July, excluding July 31, however, the city said emergency services like police, fire and paramedic assistance and emergency public work services will continue on days the city is closed.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

