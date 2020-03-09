City of Lansing to host town hall on prescription drug costs

The City of Lansing will be hosting a town hall focused on prescription drug costs.

The town hall is being presented by the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare and is co-sponsored by AARP, according to a release sent to News 10.

The release states Lansing is one of four U.S. cities where the committee is holding town halls as part of their "Don't Cut Pills, Cut Profits" campaign.

“Why do drug prices keep rising, despite public outcry? And what do older voters need to know if they want things to change? Seniors can get answers to these questions from some of the nation’s top policy experts and public officials from Michigan — and share their own struggles with high prescription drug prices — at this town hall,” says National Committee president and CEO Max Richtman, who will moderate the event.

The town hall will be held on Monday, March 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Lansing Center.

Continental breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The release said guests expected to attend include Representative Debbie Dingell, Senator Debbie Stabenow (via video) and Senator Curtis Hertel Jr.

The committee said due to limited seating, RSVP is required.

You can do that by calling 800-966-1935 or clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.