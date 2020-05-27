City of Lansing to host drive-thru mobile food pantry

The City of Lansing will be holding a mobile food pantry next month.

On Saturday, June 20, vehicles can begin lining up for registration at 7 a.m.

Food will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The city said the mobile pantry will be held at Tabernacle of David located on 2645 West Holmes Road.

The pantry is open to those who are going through financial hardship and are in need of food, families/individuals who've lost jobs, senior citizens on fixed incomes and residents in the City of Lansing.

If you plan on attending the mobile food pantry, organizers said to make sure you stay in your vehicle for registration and food distribution.

Organizers said food will be placed in the trunk of vehicles.

Make sure to bring a government-issued ID or mail with your address on it.

Organizers said if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 to please stay home and arrange for someone to bring your identification along with a note giving them permission to pick up food for you.

Restrooms will also not be open at the mobile food pantry.

