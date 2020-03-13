City of Lansing preparing work-from-home arrangements for workers

The City of Lansing is preparing for all non-essential personnel to work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Departments across the city are increasing cleaning efforts, and employees are taking extra steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, certain departments are shutting down entirely as of Friday.

“The City of Lansing has provided additional protective measures to help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 in Lansing,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “Safety of our employees and residents is a top priority and we will continue to evaluate and adjust our plan as the situation develops.”

All community centers will be closed until April 5, 2020. All City Of Lansing Parks and Recreation programs will also be suspended until April 5.

Additionally, consequences for non-payment of fees will be suspended from March 13 through April 5, 2020. Fees are still expected to be payed after the moratorium, but no additional interest or fines will be assessed due to non-payment during this time.

For a full list of changes, visit the city's website.

