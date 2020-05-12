City of Lansing offers optional furlough to employees

The City of Lansing announced some employees will be given the option to apply to take a voluntary furlough.

The city said offering voluntary furlough will allow employees to continue to support their families and have healthcare, while also helping with the economic challenges the city is facing.

The city said UAW employees such as physical infrastructure workers, parks staff, forestry etc, Teamster 214, supervisory and non-supervisory, non-bargaining employees and mayoral staff will all have the option to take voluntary furlough until July 31, 2020.

“The City is taking the necessary steps to address employee needs, as well as budgetary challenges and economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Schor. “Some employees have childcare, health concerns and other challenges that currently impact their ability to work. Additionally, the City is facing budgetary challenges due to the current state of the economy in Michigan and across the entire nation. We are working with union leadership to address these issues, and voluntary furlough is an option that will work best for some of our employees. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure that we have financial stability, that expected services are provided to our residents and that our employees can take care of their families.”

The City of Lansing said the furlough will allow employees to be off of work and receive unemployment through the state until July 31, 2020. The city said those who choose to take the furlough will continue to receive healthcare benefits from the City of Lansing.

"The impact on services will be received to ensure that they are as minimal as possible," the city said in a press release.

