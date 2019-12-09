City of Lansing moves up application date for recreational marijuana businesses

The City of Lansing has moved up the application date for adult-use recreational marijuana business licenses.

Existing marijuana retailers and new retailers can now apply for city-issued licenses starting Dec. 23 to Jan. 21, 2020. The change in schedule is to expedite the process.

The date is about three months earlier what city officials initially set.

To operate a recreational marijuana business or medical marijuana business a person must be licensed by the city and state.

City officials said they intend to offer up to 28 business licenses for recreational and medical marijuana sales.

The requirements to be eligible for consideration will be posted online before Dec. 23. Click this link to learn more about the application process.

