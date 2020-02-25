City of Lansing hosts Neighborhood Summit

The city of Lansing is hosting a Neighborhood Summit on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The event will focus on the city budget process, giving residents the opportunity to meet Mayor Andy Schor, and the City Finance Team.

There will be resources tables with information about city departments, and community partner resources.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at J.W. Sexton High School.

There will also be free pizza, and performances by the Sexton choir and marching band.

