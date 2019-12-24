City of Lansing holiday recycling reminders

The City of Lansing is reminding people that they do recycle holiday wrapping paper.

People can throw the wrapping paper into their recycling bins, but it cannot have any metal, glitter, ribbons or bows.

And all that cardboard packaging is of course recyclable, but the city says to remember to fold it neatly and wrap it in a bundle for pickup. People can also put their cardboard in their recycling cart if it fits.

