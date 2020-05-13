City of Lansing gives update on upcoming events and programs

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor's Office has sent out an update regarding the status of several upcoming events and programs in the Lansing area.

Here is the update regarding the upcoming events:

• Memorial Day Ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery is canceled due to the prohibition on gathering in the Governor’s current Stay Home Executive Order.

• Walking Wednesdays that were previously scheduled for the month of May are now postponed. Details regarding new dates will be shared as available.

• Concerts in the Park are currently planned to go on as scheduled but will be re-evaluated based on the Governor’s Stay Home Order as of June 10th. If concerts happen, they will be in outdoor spaces and attendees will be required to practice social distancing. The Concerts in the Park series kicks off on June 10th at Moores Park with The Lansing Unionized Vaudeville Spectacle. Additional announcements will be made after Memorial Day.

• The Mayor’s Family Riverwalk and Run scheduled for June 13th will now be a virtual 5k. Sign up to run and/or walk the virtual 5k from anywhere at runsignup.com/Race/MI/Lansing/MayorsRiverwalkrun

• Fairy Tale Festival scheduled for June 20th and June 21st at the Turner Dodge House is canceled.

• The 4th of July parade, evening concert and fireworks at Riverfront Park are canceled.

• Mayor’s Annual Senior Activities Fair scheduled for August is postponed until further notice.

Here is the update regarding the status of programs and facilities in the area:

• Pools: Both Hunter and Moores Park pools will be closed this summer. It is possible that the pool at the Alfreda Schmidt Community Center will open at some point during the summer for lap swim. All swim lessons are canceled until further notice

• Pavilions: All pavilion reservations are canceled until at least July 6th.

• Summer Camps: If not prohibited by the Governor’s Executive Order, the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department is looking at the feasibility of offering one camp with a number of restrictions based on required safety and health protocols related to COVID-19.

• TMYL Tennis Program: In-person summer program will not be held. Instead, Virtual Tennis & Leadership Programs, Tutoring and Life Groups will be held daily. Details will be online beginning May 18th here.

• Community Centers will offer limited virtual classes and programming. Information can be found here.

