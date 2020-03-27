City of Lansing extends 2019 income tax filing deadline

Mayor Andy Schor announced that the City of Lansing will be extending its 2019 City of Lansing income tax filing deadline from April 30, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The IRS has pushed back the federal tax filing deadline July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the City of Lansing said it will follow suit by giving residents and businesses more time to file their income taxes.

“It’s important that we make sure people have enough time to file their income taxes with the City of Lansing,” said Mayor Schor. “Extending the deadline from April 30, 2020, to July 31, 2020, gives people the ability to use their federal tax information when filing. I appreciate everyone’s continued cooperation as we adjust City services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The city said income tax payments can be made through the following:

• In-Person: Payments can be dropped off into the Treasury and Income Tax drop box located on the Capital Avenue side of City Hall (124 W. Michigan Avenue).

• By Mail: Payments can be sent via regular mail to Lansing City Treasurer, P.O. Box 40752, Lansing, MI 48901.

• Online: Payments can be made online at www.lansingmi.gov/onlinepayment. You will need your file number or the last four digits of your social security number in order to complete this payment. Checking account payments and credit card payments are accepted.

• Phone: Credit card payments can be made by calling 1-855-474-4076. If assistance is needed to complete the process, call Point & Pay’s Customer Service Department at 1-888-891-6064.

• Payment Plans/Arrest Warrants/Settlement Agreements: Call 517-483-4103.

• Additional Questions: Call 517-483-4115 for other income tax-related information.

