City of Lansing cancels all events Saturday due to weather

The extreme winter weather expected for Saturday has canceled all events and closed all community centers in the City of Lansing, according to an announcement from Mayor Andy Schor's office.

Around 2'' of precipitation will be possible Friday night into Saturday night. Not all of this precipitation will be in the liquid form. Colder air sweeping in on a northeast wind will change rain to sleet or freezing rain from north to south tomorrow. The switch from rain to freezing rain happens in the morning in the Lansing area and may take until mid-afternoon to reach the Jackson area. A build-up of ice will be possible on roads, trees and power lines by midday Saturday. The icy precipitation is expected on and off into Saturday evening. Wind gusts to 40 MPH may cause damage to trees and cause power outages.

Travel may be difficult to impossible across parts of the area Saturday afternoon. The heaviest ice accumulation Saturday into Saturday evening should be across parts of Barry, Eaton, Clinton and Ingham Counties where a quarter to half-inch of ice may be possible. The ice accumulation may end up closer to a10th of an inch in the Jackson area. Closer to Detroit, this storm may end up being just a heavy rain event. Check out updated forecasts Saturday since some change in the forecast remains possible with this developing storm system.

“We know that extreme winter weather is expected that could create adverse travel conditions and we are doing all we can to prepare and keep people safe. We recommend that everyone stays off of the roads as much as possible this weekend. City staff is ready to address these conditions and Lansing will be ready,” said Mayor Schor.

In addition, Potter Park Zoo said they will also be closed on Saturday, Jan. 11. The scheduled "Winter Gifts for Animals" enrichment event has also been canceled.

In a statement to News 10, the zoo said:

"Our primary focus is the welfare of the animals and safety of the staff that will be caring for the animals and the facilities. The zoo has protocols in place for events such as this. The zoo will provide updates in the event there are additional closures."

In order to be prepared and helpful during the winter storm, the City of Lansing suggest doing the following:

-Stock up on supplies: Items such as groceries, salt, shovels, winter clothing, etc.

-Move cars off of the street: Help our first responders and road crews, by keeping your cars off of the street as much as possible.

-Check on your neighbors: Particularly the elderly and those with disabilities.

-Clear your sidewalks of ice and snow as early as possible.

-Lansing Alerts: Sign up for Lansing Alert notifications here.

-Important numbers – Call 2-1-1 for assistance and 9-1-1 for emergencies.

People will want to prepare for possible disruptions by checking out the Consumers Energy Outage Center which includes tips on the safe operation of generators and staying at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines.

Other useful links:

WILX Traffic

WILX Weather Radar

And if you've got some weather photos to share, please send them to us by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.