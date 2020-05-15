City of Lansing announces plans to resume parking operations city-wide

The City of Lansing said it has developed a plan to resume parking operations city-wide.

The city said the plan will help support businesses as they reopen and downtown workers as they begin to return to their place of work.

“The City of Lansing is implementing a phased approach as we resume citywide parking operations. I want to ensure that all of our residents, downtown workers, local businesses and their customers are aware of this timeline as we transition back to normal parking enforcement throughout the city,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

The city said parking enforcement was suspended back when the city's state of emergency was first announced. At this time, the city said parking enforcement officers are only ticketing for safety hazards violations such as vehicles parked in a 'no stopping, standing, parking' zone, blocking fire lanes, alleys, driveways, roads, disability spots, sidewalks, etc.

Starting Monday, May 18, the city said maximum stay limits will be enforced. The city said anyone parking longer than the maximum stay, two hours on Washington Square, will be subject to a violation per ordinance.

The city said residents and visitors are encouraged to look at the signage near their parking spot and following the maximum stay rule in order to avoid getting a ticket.

Downtown parking garages will also return to normal operations Monday, May 18; gates in ramps and applicable lots will return to their down positions and typical permits and fees for usage will apply, the city said.

"The impacts of COVID-19 have crippled many of our downtown businesses who serve as the heart and soul of our community," said Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of Downtown Lansing Inc. "We look forward to not only welcoming back all the residents, downtown workers, and visitors to our business district, but we also look forward to working with the City of Lansing to get downtown back up and running."

The city said on Monday, June 1, enforcement of metered parking will resume. The city said the new minimum purchase through the Passport Parking App and at pay stations will be reduced from one hour to 15 minutes.

The city said the overnight Parking Permit Program will also resume on June 1.

