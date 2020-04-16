City of Lansing COVID-19 Rescue Fund application closes Thursday

The City of Lansing's COVID-19 Rescue Fund application is closing Thursday, April 16.

The city said small businesses in Lansing have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday night to apply for a $10,000 grant to help face the severe impacts caused by the coronavirus.

The city said the fund was created as an emergency fund to help small businesses in Lansing who are in danger of going out of business.

Grants from the city will be awarded by the Lansing Economic Development Corporation.

The application opened on Monday, April 13.

