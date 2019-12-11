City of Lansing Arts Impact Project for 2020

On Wednesday the Arts Council Greater Lansing discussed plans for next year's Arts Impact Project.

The Impact Project is a $75,000 grant from the city of Lansing.

It will be a permanent creative structure to help enrich the area.

On Wednesday night people gave a brief presentation of what kind of project they would like to add to the city.

"Tonight we hear the ideas we have a panel of very qualified judges that will listen and evaluate and the over the course of the next few weeks we'll have any questions lingering questions answered from the participants," said Meghan Martin, Interim Executive Director Arts Council of Greater Lansing.

One of the projects that this grant has funded is the "Portrait of Dreamer" by Ivan Iler, located on Michigan Avenue.

The Arts Council will announce sometime in January who's idea they will choose for the Arts Impact Project.

To find more information about the Arts Impact Project head to their website, HERE.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.