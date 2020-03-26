City of Lansing adjusting trash and recycling services

The City of Lansing is announcing changes to their recycling and trash collection services in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city, trash (blue carts) and recycling (green carts) collection will continue operating as normal.

Simple recycling collection (the orange bags for clothing, textiles and household goods) is temporarily suspended.

All items placed in trash or recycling carts should be contained inside of the cart if possible.

Bulk item collection (items over 30 pounds and longer than 4 feet in length) are temporarily suspended until after the week of March 23, 2020.

The city says that CART drivers are considered essential workers, as trash and recycling need to continue to be collected. But, the city hopes the schedule changes will help reduce exposure risk for the drivers.

For additional information, please contact CART at (517) 483-4400 or recycle@lansingmi.gov.