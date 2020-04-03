City of Jackson set to get over $700,000 in federal grants for coronavirus response

The City of Jackson has some grant money coming its way to aid in the city's coronavirus response.

The city said it has received $756,020 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).

The city said cities across Michigan will get a total of $2,857,209 through CDBG for activities that prevent and respond to the spread of coronavirus.

The City of Jackson said the state of Michigan will also receive an additional $38 million for distribution to other local communities in the state. The city said the funds are being made available through the CARES Act.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies said the funds will help strengthen the city's immediate and long-term responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Jackson community is coming together like we’ve never seen before to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 through groups like the Jackson COVID-19 Action Network (JCAN). Additional resources are needed to keep our residents safe, so seeing this help coming from our Michigan senators and representatives is encouraging,” Mayor Dobies said.

Currently, the city said there are no formal plans in place for how the funds will be used in Jackson, but the federal government advises the funds be used for projects such as new medical facilities, business and economic development assistance, improving healthcare and planning.

“Conversations are ongoing as to how we can best use these funds. We expect the allocation process to happen decisively so we can continue our swift response,” Mayor Dobies said.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

