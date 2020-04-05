City of Jackson removes basketball hoops to enforce social distancing

The City of Jackson has removed basketball hoops in an effort to ensure compliance with social distancing directives that are helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This announcement was made by Mayor Derek Dobies Sunday afternoon on Facebook.

According to Dobies' post, the removal of basketball hoops comes after a reported basketball game was played Thursday at the Cascades court.

The Jackson Mayor reported the game to the County on the Emergency Operations Center call.

The hoops have since been removed and courts taped off.

Dobies says he appreciates those that reported the game and is hopeful that these measures can slow the spread of the disease and save lives.