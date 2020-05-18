City of Jackson plans budget workshop for 2020-2021 budget

The City of Jackson has planned a budget workshop that will be held later this week.

The city said the budget workshop, which will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, will give the Jackson City Council the opportunity to review the proposed 2020-2021 budget.

The city said the workshop will include budget presentations from the interim city manager and department leaders along with a discussion and review by councilmembers.

Additionally, the city said potential budget impacts related to COVID-19 revenue losses will also be considered at the meeting. .

The meeting will be held via zoon and can be view on the city's website, or on the city's Facebook page.

Residents can view the proposed budget here.

Questions about the budget and COVID-19 impacts on the city may be submitted to budget@cityofjackson.org. Residents can also comment on the budget. Comments must be submitted to clerksoffice@cityofjackson.org or to the city hall dropbox and must be submitted in writing by 5 p.m. Thursday, May 21.

The city said comments will be read during the workshop.

The City of Jackson said final budget considerations by the city council will be made at future meetings in May and June.

