City of Jackson mails coronavirus newsletter to residents

The City of Jackson is utilizing another form of communication in its efforts to keep residents informed about the coronavirus.

Previously, the city said it has been keeping residents informed through the city website, social media platforms, local news outlets and the CodeRED emergency communication system.

Now, the city said it has created a special COVID-19 edition of the City of Jackson newsletter, which will be mailed to more than 14,000 homes and businesses across the city.

The city said it creates and mails a new edition of the newsletter each season. The city said the spring 2020 edition has been dedicated to covering Jackson's response to the coronavirus.

The city said the letter includes information about:

•The Mayor’s Local State of Emergency declaration and what it means for the community.

• How the City is taking leadership to limit the spread of the illness.

• City Council meetings continuing during COVID-19.

• Local fire departments forming a special coronavirus response unit.

• Federal funding that’s coming to aid response efforts

• A special message from Mayor Derek Dobies about the crisis.

• The section of the City website dedicated to the COVID-19 response.

• The Jackson community’s response and how people can get help.

“There’s a lot of information out there about what’s happening, so it can be difficult to discern what’s actually going on. It’s crucial that City leaders clearly explain response efforts and how residents can get assistance. The newsletter is being mailed to thousands of residents across the City. This is a safe way for residents to be connected to their community during the pandemic. It will also make sure that people with limited access to communications are getting all the information they need,” said Jackson Public Information Office Aaron Dimick.

You can view a digital copy of the newsletter here, or by clicking to the right of this article.

