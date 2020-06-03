City of Jackson is reopening park facilities and restarting recreational programs

The City of Jackson announced plans to reopen park facilities and restart recreation programs. The decision comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer lifted the Stay Home, Stay Safe orders and moved Michigan into Stage 4 of the MI Safe Start reopening plan.

Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover says her department is closely following the latest directives from the State of Michigan on what programs to restart. "We're looking forward to reopening parks and phasing in recreation programs," said Hoover. "Of course, we still encourage our residents to practice safe social distancing and to be aware of COVID-19 concerns. Allowing some outdoor activities will allow residents to participate safely and maintain distances."

The reopening plan is as follows and will be spread out over the next two months:

-Playgrounds, athletic field rentals, picnic shelters, basketball courts, tennis/pickleball courts will be open on Saturday, June 6. The playground equipment will be cleaned thoroughly before the reopening.

-The Ella Sharp Park Golf Course will open its clubhouse and concessions starting Monday, June 8. They will operate under limited hours during the week and open on weekends.

-The Ella Sharp Park Miniature Golf and Golf Learning Center will both open Friday, June 12.

-The adult softball league will start Monday, July 20 and will take place through October. Registration is expected no later than July 7. Those who wish to register can contact Softball Coordinator James Wager at softball@cityofjackson.org or 517-990-6288 for any questions.

-Youth and adult soccer programs are planned for July. More information will be released when plans are finalized.

The Nixon Park Pool and Skate Park will remain closed for the Summer 2020 season due to the COVID-19 concerns and budget restrictions. The City also recently announced that staff would begin working in Jackson City Hall. However, City Hall remains closed to the public through July.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.