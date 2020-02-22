City of Jackson increasing efforts to battle gun violence

The City of Jackson is responding to the serious incidents of gun violence that have been impacting their community.

While the Jackson Police Department continues its work to investigate Friday night’s deadly shooting on Orange Street, City administration would like the community to know that efforts are continuing to reduce gun violence in Jackson.

In recent months, the City has funded and completed the preliminary steps to start the Cure Violence Program.

The Cure Violence approach to gun violence involves multiple community organizations to directly target areas and individuals where gun violence is occurring. Violence interrupters and outreach workers are brought in to intervene with those involved in gun violence to look for ways to stop this activity

from continuing.

It has proven to be a successful tool in battling gun violence in communities across the country.

Within the next couple of weeks, program leaders will be visiting the Cure Violence headquarters in Chicago for a hands-on visit with their operation.

After the visit, the City of Jackson will work with the Cure Violence program to initiate the first training sessions for the program’s violence interrupters and outreach

workers.

Upon completion of the program, training and certifications for the Jackson staff, the Jackson Cure Violence program will begin in the coming months.

The City of Jackson understands the impacts that gun violence has on our residents and neighborhoods.

Efforts such as Cure Violence and many others being used to stop these harmful acts.