City of Jackson to continue annual spring hydrant flushing

The City of Jackson Department of Public Works said it will be continuing its annual Spring Hydrant Flushing Program.

The city said the flushing will begin Monday, April 13 in the southwest section of the city and is set to end on Tuesday, April 28 in the northeast section of the city.

The flushing is necessary to maintain the quality of the city's water system such as washing iron and sediment out of the water mains, cleaning pipes and refreshing the water system, the city said.

The city said the sediment doesn't affect water quality, but it can discolor the water. The city said the water is safe to drink and the discoloration often appears within a short time.

The city said drivers are also encouraged to slow down when the flushing is taking place.

The city said residents are also advised not to wash clothes while lines are being flushed in or around their neighborhoods, residents may also experience lower water pressure or possible no water during the flushing.

The city said DPW will be working individually, using an assigned truck and equipment to flush the hydrants to keep safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The city asks residents not to approach DPD residents while they are working.

For more information, visit the city's website.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.