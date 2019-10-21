City of Jackson considers reinstating loose leaf pickup

The City of Jackson is considering ditching bagged leaf pickup and reinstating traditional leaf pickup.

A council meeting is set Monday night to discuss this.

If this was to be approved people would sweep leaves to the curb instead of bagging them.

The city is considering purchasing new equipment for this.

Jackson used to have the curbside leaf pickup but it was cut in 2013 after a court ruled the tax for the program was illegal.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

People living in Jackson will have chance to speak before the council votes.

