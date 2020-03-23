City of Jackson closes playgrounds amid coronavirus outbreak

The City of Jackson’s Parks and Recreation Department is closing all playgrounds in the city until further notice to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was made Monday to close play structures, swing sets, and other equipment by taping them off with caution tape, according to a news release.

However, city parks and trails will remain open, the city said.

The city's parks and recreation department encourages residents to practice social distancing while using the open spaces of parks and trails, and follow the latest recommendations from the State of Michigan and federal government.

Jackson Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover said in the release that the department is doing what it can to respond to this crisis.

“We made this decision to combat the spread of COVID-19 and to keep local families safe. Our parks and trails will remain open so residents can stay active, but we encourage everyone to use caution while going into our public spaces,” Hoover said.

The city has already closed a community center and cancelled recreation programs until further notice.

Jackson City Hall and the Jackson Police Department are also closed to the public.