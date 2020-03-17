City of Jackson adds hand washing stations around city

The number of cities and townships in Mid-Michigan declaring a state of emergency is growing every day.

Jackson joined the list Tuesday.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the City of Jackson is implementing a new device to help slow the spread.

With a push of a pedal, water runs from Jackson's newest hand-washing station.

Equipped with soap and paper towels, this is the city's latest idea to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies said, "Those are some of the things we wanted to provide out in the community where we just don't necessarily have those capabilities, some of our parks."

Jackson has 10 handwashing stations around the city, many of them in parks.

It's just one of the measures city leaders took as they declared a state of emergency.

Dobies said, "We're taking this very seriously and we want to have a more formalized command structure in place so that when it really hits Jackson that we're fully prepared to tackle the challenges that we would be facing."

Kenneth Fletcher, Delta Township Supervisor said, "It can be a lot of things. Help assistance. Just supplies. Our fire department now needs to have protective gear when they do runs that are coronavirus related.

This just puts in place the framework to help access that helps and support if need be."

The resources made available under a state of emergency can be a huge help to people suddenly unable to work.

Dobies said, "Part of that is scrambling the non-profit community and some of the local foundations and our private sector to step up."

Many of the "state of emergency" declarations are set for seven days but could be extended if necessary.

Here is a list of all of the cities under a local state of emergency:

-City of Lansing

-East Lansing

-Delta Township

-City of Jackson

-Delhi Township

-Lansing Township

-Meridian Township

-Ingham County

-Eaton County

-City of Owosso

-Shiawassee County

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

