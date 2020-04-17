City of Jackson accepting applications for vacant Fifth Ward City Council seat

The Jackson City Council has vacancy. The City of Jackson seeks Fifth Ward residents who want to serve their ward on the Jackson City Council. The Jackson City Council is accepting applications for the vacant seat. The seat became available after the resignation of former Council member Kelsey Heck.

Anyone interested must be a registered voter and must reside in the City's Fifth Ward, Downtown Jackson and its surrounding areas. The following items must be submitted to the City of Jackson on our before Tuesday, May 12, 2020:

Completed City of Jackson Board/Commission Application, completed Candidate Attestation Form, and a letter of interest describing themselves and relevant experience.

Qualified applicants will be contacted for an interview with the City Council following the submission deadline.

