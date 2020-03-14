City of Grand Ledge holds emergency meeting

City Council members in Grand Ledge held a city council meeting Saturday morning about the coronavirus pandemic, and how the city plans to deal with it.

The city discussed food services for Grand Ledge schools, nursing homes, and city water. The council said school lunches are not up to the city to decide on, but they are anticipating a decision to be made about what's going to be done for students who relied on school lunches for food. Food deliveries and meals on wheels are being discussed for nursing homes.

The city is also asking residents not to use recycling services or do anything that could potentially spread the virus.

"We are discontinuing nonessential services like the recycling center, the compost center, right now the city of Grand Ledge is involved in water meter change-outs to some of their remote reads and we're going to be ceasing that." Brett Gillespie, a Grand Ledge City Council Member, said.

Water shut-offs for Grand Ledge residents are now being placed on hold amidst the coronavirus pandemic. If residents recently had their services shut off for not paying a bill, water will be restored until the pandemic is over.

