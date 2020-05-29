City of East Lansing's local State of Emergency extended through June 12

East Lansing Mayor Ruth Beier extended the City of East Lansing's local state of emergency today. The extension lasts through Friday, June 12 according to a statement sent to News 10.

City of East Lansing offices will remain closed to the public during this time and phased re-opening plans for the various facilities are as follows:

-East Lansing City Hall will remain closed to the public through Friday, June 12, with a tentative re-opening date of Monday, June 15. Beginning June 1, phone hours for East Lansing Treasury will be Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for water billing questions, payments, etc. Community members can call (517) 337-1731, Option 1 to reach Treasury staff. Please visit the City’s website for electronic payment options.

-The East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) will remain closed to the public until further notice; however, phone hours will be maintained throughout the month of June from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Community members can call (517) 337-9459 to reach DPW staff. The DPW recycling drop-off site will remain closed until further notice.

-The East Lansing Hannah Community Center and East Lansing Prime Time Seniors Program will be closed through at least Sunday, July 12, with a tentative re-opening on Monday, July 13.

-The East Lansing 54B District Court will remain closed for in-person transactions during the local state of emergency. All scheduled matters are proceeding using remote technology.

-The East Lansing Public Library plans to tentatively begin curbside delivery on Monday, June 22 pending any further extensions of the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order. At this time, ELPL’s tentative re-opening date is Monday, July 13.

During the City's extended office closures, essential services will continue to be maintained, including police, fire, EMS, trash and recycling collection, water services and wastewater management. Public meetings will continue to either be held electronically as needed or canceled through the end of June.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.